42-year-old man arrested for sexually exploiting stepdaughters in Andhra Pradesh

A 42-year-old stepfather was arrested on Friday for allegedly impregnating his 17-year-old stepdaughter and sexually exploiting her younger sister at Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, police said. Police identified the impregnated girl to be 17 years of age and her sister16 years.

PTI | Eluru | Updated: 14-07-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 18:12 IST
A 42-year-old stepfather was arrested on Friday for allegedly impregnating his 17-year-old stepdaughter and sexually exploiting her younger sister at Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, police said. Police identified the impregnated girl to be 17 years of age and her sister16 years. ''Instead of playing the role of a father, that person (stepfather) has committed sexual assault on both girls,'' a police official told PTI. According to police, the man married the girls' biological mother in 2010 after her first husband passed away. Incidentally, both are closely related and the woman's family belongs to Visakhapatnam. Based on the complaint lodged by the minor girl, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the mother and the stepfather. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

