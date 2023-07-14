Russia says stray mine drifting on shipping route in northwestern Black Sea - Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 18:59 IST
Russia's Black Sea fleet warned on Friday that a stray mine was drifting "uncontrollably" on a shipping route in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. (Editing by Alison Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Venus Williams will begin her 24th Wimbledon appearance against Elina Svitolina
CWC Qualifiers: Williams, Muzarabani shine as Zimbabwe overcome resilient Oman to continue winning streak
EU considers Russian bank concession to safeguard Black Sea grain deal - FT
UN concerned no new Black Sea grain deal ships since June 26
Russia's top diplomat Lavrov sees no reason to extend Black Sea grain deal