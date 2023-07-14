Singapore transport minister was arrested July 11, freed on bail - corruption bureau

Singapore transport minister S Iswaran was arrested on July 11, the city-state's anti-graft body said on Friday.

He was arrested alongside hotel tycoon Ong Beng Seng in relation to a corruption probe, the corruption bureau said in an email responding to a Reuters query. Both were subsequently released on bail. (reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Martin Petty)

