DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 14

FRIDAY, JULY 14

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron attends the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour of the parade - 0600 GMT ** JAKARTA - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and the ASEAN Secretariat meet with their Norwegian counterpart during the annual 56th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Jakarta – 0600 GMT.

** MADRID - Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez, accompanied by foreign affairs minister José Manuel Albares, holds a meeting with the President of Chile Gabriel Boric Font – 0930 GMT. ** PRAGUE - Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets her Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky at the border to discuss security issues on both sides of the border and cooperation among both German and Czech local authorities – 1030 GMT.

** HELSINKI - Finland's Finance Minister Riikka Purra holds press briefing after EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council – 1230 GMT. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts a dinner in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in Paris – 2030 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hosts U.N. officials for an EU-U.N. retreat in Belgium. ** LISBON - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will meet Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and visit the Portuguese parliament during a state visit – 1000 GMT.

** MADRID - President of Chile Gabriel Boric attends a Spain-Chile business meeting at the CEOE, in which he presents investment opportunities in the country – 1400 GMT. ** JAKARTA - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Indonesia on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting. JAKARTA/ BANGKOK - S. Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs of India to embark on 7-day visit to Indonesia and Thailand (To July 18) BAKU - Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant will pay a three-day visit to Azerbaijan (To Jul 15) WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Europe. (final day) BEIJING - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will visit China. (till July 15) LABUAN BAJO, INDONESIA - Foreign Ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet their counterparts in the annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Indonesia (till July 15). WARSAW - President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol visits Poland. (till July 15) PARIS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Bastille Day celebrations in France at President Emannuel Macron's invite (final day). JAKARTA - The 30th ASEAN Regional Forum foreign ministers' meeting that gathers top diplomats from the 10 ASEAN member states and 10 ASEAN Dialogue Partners (Australia, Canada, China, the European Union (EU), India, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea (ROK), Russia and the United States). (To Jul 15) WARSAW - Polish President Andrzej Duda and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attend economic forum in Poland. - 0800 GMT PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet and give a joint statement at the Elysee presidential palace after a traditional Bastille Day military parade - 1700 GMT. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CEOs of Indian companies in Paris after Modi attended the traditional Bastille Day military parade - 1900 GMT. JAKARTA - Indonesian president Joko Widodo holds a courtesy call to delegates and foreign ministers at the annual 56th ASEAN Regional Forum in Jakarta. GANDHINAGAR, INDIA - Deputy finance and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies will meet in India's Gandhinagar. (To July 16)

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo review the troops and address the media following their meeting in Berlin – 1230 GMT. PARIS - Bastille Day. DHAKA - Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Bo Li will visit Dhaka. JAKARTA - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi holds a press conference at the conclusion of the ASEAN and dialogue partners foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta – 1100 GMT. JAKARTA - ASEAN foreign ministers meet with their U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken at the annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Indonesia – 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. PARIS - On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend BasToe Day Parade as Guest of Honour in Paris. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 15 ** JAKARTA - ASEAN foreign ministers meet with their Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan at the annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Indonesia.

** BRUSSELS - A meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will be held in Brussels. ABU DHABI - Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, will visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) and hold talks with President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 16 ** NEW DELHI - Financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries will hold talks on the sidelines of the broader G20 meeting in India. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 17 BEIJING - President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune will pay a state visit to China. (till July 21) BANGKOK - S. Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs of India will attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. SAO PAULO, Brazil - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva travels to Europe to join a summit between Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and European Union. DOHA - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit the Gulf (till July 19). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17. GANDHINAGAR, INDIA - G20 finance ministers and central bank governor's meet (till July 18) BRUSSELS - EU-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit (till July 18) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 18 LISBON - Portugal will host the 2023 EurAfrican Forum, an annual event attended by business leaders, bankers, NGOs and politicians, which this year includes Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Angola's Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta, Portugal's Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho and Cape Verde's Sea Minister Abraao Vicente. (To July 19) GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 BRUSSELS - EU-Bosnia and Herzegovina Stabilisation and Association Council. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 20 ISLAMABAD - Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will visit Pakistan. CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. LOGRONO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers. (till July 21) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 23rd anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 12th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. GOA, INDIA - Energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies will meet in India's western coastal state of Goa for a day-long meet. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 23 MADRID - Spain holds snap election. SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election. SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election. CAMBODIA - Cambodian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 24 BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2023 (till Aug. 28) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 MOSCOW - Saint Petersburg hosts the second summit and economic forum Russia-Africa. (till July 29) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 27 WASHINGTON DC - Giorgia Meloni, prime minister of Italy, will visit Washington DC and meet with U.S. President Joe Biden to reaffirm the United States' strong relationship with Italy. ANKARA - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi plans to pay an official visit to Turkey. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 28 GENEVA - World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body holds a meeting. GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 109th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU – 202nd anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (To Aug 7) WARSAW – Poland marks 79th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 96th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 (To Aug 28) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 78th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. SEATTLE, United States - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra hosts APEC health ministers in Seattle. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 8 BELEM, Brazil - Brazil hosts a two-day summit of the eight countries in the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) to discuss protection of the Amazon rainforest. (To Aug. 9) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 78th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day. EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 28) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 13 ARGENTINA - Argentinian Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 14 ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – 76th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 15 NEW DELHI, India – 76th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. TOKYO, Japan – 78th Anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. LIECHTENSTEIN – 217th Anniversary of Independence. SEATTLE, Washington - APEC Energy Ministers Meeting. (till Aug. 16) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 TRALEE, Ireland - 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival (till Aug 22) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 31st Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

GUATEMALA CITY - Guatemala Presidency election. ECUADOR - Ecuador Referendum Election. ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress Election. ECUADOR - Ecuadorian Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 21 DAMASCUS, Syria - 10th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 JOHANNESBURG - South Africa to host 15th BRICS summit. (till Aug. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY - 34th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. COLOGNE, Germany - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck attends opening of gamescom 2023. ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean Presidency Election. ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwean National Assembly Election. BALI, Indonesia - 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings. (till Aug. 24) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 24 WARSAW, Poland - Poland marks the 34th anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. KYIV, Ukraine – 32nd Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON DC – 211th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. JAIPUR, INDIA - Trade and investment ministers from Group of 20 major economies will meet in the western Indian city of Jaipur for a two day meet (till Aug. 25). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 79th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 GABON - Gabonese national assembly election. GABON - Gabonese presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 28 GENEVA - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 54th session. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 29 TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30 VENICE, Italy – 80th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept 9) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 31 TOLEDO, Spain - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers - Gymnich.

