US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Strong big bank earnings lift Wall Street at open
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after three of the country's top lenders including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo commenced second-quarter earnings for big U.S. banks on a strong note.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.19 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,425.33.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.57 points, or 0.10%, at 4,514.61, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 28.09 points, or 0.20%, to 14,166.66 at the opening bell.
