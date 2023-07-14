US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Strong big bank earnings lift Wall Street at open

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after three of the country's top lenders including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo commenced second-quarter earnings for big U.S. banks on a strong note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.19 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,425.33.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.57 points, or 0.10%, at 4,514.61, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 28.09 points, or 0.20%, to 14,166.66 at the opening bell.

