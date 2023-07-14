Launch of Chandrayaan-3 reaffirmation of faith in India’s potential and acumen: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, MoS PMO, Department of Space, Department of Atomic Energy, MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh today said the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 reiterates India's indigenous capabilities and vindicates the dream that Vikram Sarabhai saw six decades ago.

Speaking at Sriharikota after the launch, Dr Jitendra Singh said it is also vindication of the dream of Vikram Sarabhai, who might have been short of resources, but not short of confidence because he had faith in himself and in India's inherent potential and inherent acumen.

“The launch is a reaffirmation of this faith in India’s potential and acumen", he said.

Thanking the Team ISRO for making India proud, Dr Jitendra Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having made this possible by unlocking the gates of Sriharikota and enabling India's Space sector.

Quoting PM Modi, the Minister said that “Sky is Not the Limit", the Minister said, living up to PM's words, Chandrayaan-3 has today gone beyond the limits of sky to discover the unexplored horizons of the universe beyond”.

Striking a poetic chord, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “It is a moment of glory for India and a moment of destiny for all of us over here at Sriharikota who are as part of the history in making”.

In his concluding sentence, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “As Mother India enters into the next 25 years of this Amritkaal, she pledges to play a leading global role in the emerging world scenario of 21st century.”

Later addressing a press conference, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the opening up of Space sector to private players by PM Modi has helped in creating an ecosystem which enables pooling of all assets and resources, and also enables synergy of knowledge and funds. Even the Chandrayaan-3 mission has a huge contribution by the industry, he said.

Earlier, the LVM3 M4 rocket lifted off from the 2nd Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), SHAR, Sriharikota at 2:35 PM and successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 into orbit. Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. ISRO said the health of the spacecraft is normal.

(With Inputs from PIB)