Blinken says broad support at ASEAN meetings for continuing to press Myanmar junta

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that there was broad support in his meetings with Southeast Asian countries for continuing to press Myanmar's junta to end the violence in the country.

The situation in Myanmar since a February 2021 coup continues to undermine security in the region, Blinken said at a news conference in Jakarta after attending ASEAN-related meetings.

