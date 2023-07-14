EU extends humanitarian exemption in Syria sanctions for six months
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-07-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 19:31 IST
Country:
- Lebanon
The European Union has extended a humanitarian exemption in its sanctions regime on Syria to allow for the speedy delivery of humanitarian assistance for another six months, until February, a statement said on Friday.
