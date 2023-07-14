Amit Shah approves release of Rs.180.40Cr as Central share of SDRF

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, approved the advance release of 2nd installment of Central Share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs. 180.40 crore, for the year 2023-24, as an interim relief to Himachal Pradesh. In order to support the affected people of this State, the Central Government has already released 1st installment of Central share of Rs. 180.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh from SDRF on 10th July 2023, for relief measures of immediate nature. The release of funds will help State Government to undertake relief measures to the affected people during the current Monsoon season.

In order to deal with the situation caused due to recent flash flood/ flood, cloudburst and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the Government of India has provided all necessary logistics and financial assistance to the State Government of Himachal Pradesh to meet the situation efficiently.11 Teams of NDRF along with rescue boats and other necessary equipments have been deployed for rescue operation.01 Column of 1 PARA SF & 205 Army Aviation Squadron has been deployed at Paonta Sahib for civil evacuation. Two MI-17V5 helicopter have been deployed for evacuation mission.

The Central Government has also constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), to make on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works being carried out by the State Government of Himachal Pradesh. The IMCT would commence their field visits on 17th July, 2023.

The Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has already released of Rs. 10,031.20 crore as Central share of SDRF to 27 States during year 2023-24.

(With Inputs from PIB)