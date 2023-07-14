Soccer player Benjamin Mendy not guilty of UK rape charges - PA Media
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 19:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former Manchester City soccer player Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape by a British court, PA Media reported on Friday.
In January, Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester City
- Benjamin Mendy
- British
- PA Media
- Mendy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Leipzig's Gvardiol eyes Manchester City move - club
Manchester City shows its support for Liam Broady. Then he wins in 1st round at Wimbledon
Soccer-Leipzig's Gvardiol eyes Manchester City move - club
Soccer-Leicester appoint former Manchester City and Chelsea keeper Caballero as assistant manager
Ex-Man City player Benjamin Mendy denies sexually attacking two women at retrial