VP calls Officer Trainees as ‘ambassadors of growth’ and ‘warriors of Amrit Kaal’

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today exhorted young civil servants to show passion, mission and compassion to change the lives of people. “Nothing can be more rewarding and satisfying than to give happiness to those who otherwise have lost hope,” he told the Indian Postal Service Probationers of 2021 and 2022 Batch who called on him at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today.

Stating that Bharat is on rise like never before, Shri Dhankhar said that India’s rise is sustainable on account of contribution by rural areas and efforts of our hardworking farmers and workers. Terming India’s global rise unstoppable, he highlighted that “just a decade ago, we were at 10th place in the global economy and now we are the fifth largest economy.”

Calling the young Officer Trainees as the ‘ambassadors of growth’ and ‘warriors of Amrit Kaal’, he asked them to make India’s growth faster with their innovations & skills. Stressing that the country is in a defining moment of transformation, he wanted the civil servants to ensure inclusive growth, financial inclusion and ease of service delivery.

Calling for inculcation of the values of discipline and nationalism among the people, Shri Dhankhar suggested that every post office should display and publicise Fundamental Duties; this would bring attitudinal change among the citizens.

Describing Dakia (postman) as a very important person, and the one who knows and covers every part of the land, the Vice President said that infrastructure and human resources of the postal department should be exploited for effective service delivery to the last mile. Recalling his days at Sainik School Chittorgarh, Shri Dhankhar said that he used to write a postcard everyday to his mother.

Smt (Dr.) Sudesh Dhankhar, Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, Secretary to the Vice President, Shri Alok Sharma, Director General (Postal Services), Shri Ambesh Upmanyu, Director, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai National Postal Academy (RAKNPA), faculty members of RAKNPA and others were present during the interaction.

(With Inputs from PIB)