Russia's Lavrov 'not constructive' at ASEAN meetings - Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's interventions at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were "not constructive or productive on any issue."
Blinken, who did not meet Lavrov on the sidelines of the meeting, told reporters at a news conference that the Russian diplomat was "totally negative" and focused on blaming the United States.
