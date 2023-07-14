Left Menu

MCA to withdraw another 7,338 prosecutions under Special Arrears Clearance Drive-II

The MCA had constituted a committee to undertake a thorough review of all the pending litigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 20:13 IST
MCA to withdraw another 7,338 prosecutions under Special Arrears Clearance Drive-II
The Government’s “Action Plan for Special Arrears Clearance Drives” for reducing the number of pending litigations had previously resulted in withdrawal of 14,247 prosecutions during the Special Drive-I in the year 2017. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In firm commitment towards its objective of promoting Ease of Doing Business and in furtherance of decriminalisation of compoundable offences under the Companies Act, 2013, the Central Government through the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken a decision under its Special Arrears Clearance Drive-II to withdraw another 7,338 prosecutions, which have remained pending before various courts.

This would be a significant decrease of 21.86% in the pending prosecutions being pursued by the Central Government. The Government’s “Action Plan for Special Arrears Clearance Drives” for reducing the number of pending litigations had previously resulted in withdrawal of 14,247 prosecutions during the Special Drive-I in the year 2017.

The MCA had constituted a committee to undertake a thorough review of all the pending litigations. Long pending Prosecutions for compoundable offences have been identified for withdrawal. Prosecutions related to serious non-compoundable offences such as cheating, fraud, acceptance of deposits, pending charges, etc. have not been considered for withdrawal. This decisive step will also unclog the courts as well as foster the growth of corporate sector in India, while maintaining a healthy corporate governance framework.

The cases being withdrawn under the Special Drive-II are corollary to the amendment brought out by the Government vide the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2020 for decriminalisation of offences under the Companies Act, 2013 to facilitate the smooth functioning of businesses as well as minimise lengthy litigations before courts.

Besides, it is also part of the principle that the Central Government should not be a compulsive litigant, that these drives are being undertaken.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; Stunning Webb telescope image shows closest star-forming region and more

Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting pl...

 Global
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023