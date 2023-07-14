US House passes defense bill authorizing record spending

The U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of a sweeping bill setting policy for the Department of Defense on Friday, but the "must-pass" bill's chances of becoming law were uncertain after Republicans added a series of culturally conservative amendments.

The House passed its version of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which sets policy for the Pentagon and authorizes $886 billion in spending, by a vote of 219-210.

