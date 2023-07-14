Left Menu

US Secretary of State Blinken reaffirms defense commitments to Japan, S.Korea -State Department

Updated: 14-07-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 21:21 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitments to the defense of Japan and South Korea in a meeting with the foreign ministers of the two Asian countries in Jakarta on Friday, the State Department said.

Blinken also joined Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Foreign Minister Park Jin of South Korea in condemning North Korea's "continued ballistic missile launches in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions," the State Department said in the statement.

