Guatemala prosecutor says actions not meant to interfere with elections

A Guatemalan prosecutors' office said Friday it would continue an investigation into anti-graft party Semilla and that its actions were not meant to interfere with a presidential run-off set to take place next month.

The office launched an investigation into Semilla, whose candidate Bernardo Arevalo took second place in the first-round vote in June, over alleged fraud in registered members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)