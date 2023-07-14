Guatemala prosecutor says actions not meant to interfere with elections
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 22:22 IST
A Guatemalan prosecutors' office said Friday it would continue an investigation into anti-graft party Semilla and that its actions were not meant to interfere with a presidential run-off set to take place next month.
The office launched an investigation into Semilla, whose candidate Bernardo Arevalo took second place in the first-round vote in June, over alleged fraud in registered members.
