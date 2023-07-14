Tennis-Wimbledon 2023: order of play on Saturday

Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) v 6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL 1-Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands)/Neal Skupski (Britain) v 15-Marcel Granollers (Spain)/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)

