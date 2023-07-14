Tennis-Wimbledon 2023: order of play on Saturday
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 22:39 IST
Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) v 6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)
MEN'S DOUBLES FINAL 1-Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands)/Neal Skupski (Britain) v 15-Marcel Granollers (Spain)/Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)
