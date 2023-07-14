Left Menu

Guatemala prosecutor says not aiming to interfere with elections

(Changes headline, adds quote in paragraph 4, context on elections from paragraph 3 through 8) GUATEMALA CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - Guatemala's prosecutors' office said Friday it would continue an investigation into anti-graft party Semilla and that its actions were not meant to interfere with a presidential run-off set to take place next month.

Guatemala's prosecutors' office said Friday it would continue an investigation into anti-graft party Semilla and that its actions were not meant to interfere with a presidential run-off set to take place next month. The office launched an investigation into Semilla, whose candidate Bernardo Arevalo took second place in the first-round vote in June, over alleged fraud in registered members.

A court order suspended Semilla earlier this week, though the suspension was reversed by the country's top court Thursday amid a flood of international criticism. In a statement, the prosecutor's office said its purpose "is not to interfere with the date of the second round of elections, nor to disqualify the participation of any candidate... as in sustained disinformation campaigns."

Arevalo and former First Lady Sandra Torres are set to go head to head in a run-off on Aug. 20. Torres paused her campaign Thursday and called for a clean vote. The election had already sparked criticism over the disqualification of

several opposition candidates in the campaign stage.

On Thursday, the U.S., the European Union and other countries warned the Semilla suspension

would represent a threat to democracy. The prosecutor leading the investigation into Semilla, Rafael Curruchiche, has previously targeted anti-graft campaigners and has been placed on the U.S. State Department's Engel List for "corrupt and undemocratic actors."

