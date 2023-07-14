Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia exerting maximum efforts to stop our soldiers in east, south

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Ukrainians must understand that Russia was deploying all possible resources to stop Kyiv's forces from advancing in the east and south of the country.

"We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are doing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after chairing a meeting with top commanders.

"And every thousand metres we advance, every success of every combat brigade deserves our gratitude."

