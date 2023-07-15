Left Menu

Suspect in decade-old murders on New York's Long Island in custody

CNN, citing a bail application provided by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, reported Heuermann will be charged with six murder counts connected with the deaths of three women. A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Country Sheriff's Office declined to comment on reports naming a suspect in the case.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 00:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 00:22 IST
Suspect in decade-old murders on New York's Long Island in custody

A man has been arrested in connection with serial killings in New York more than a decade ago that targeted sex workers and others whose bodies were found strewn near a Long Island beach, police said on Friday. Eleven sets of human remains were found in 2010 and 2011 along an isolated stretch of Gilgo Beach on an Atlantic barrier island about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of New York City. The killings drew national attention.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said a male suspect was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in Midtown Manhattan. He did not identify the suspect but said a grand jury was expected to hand down an indictment on Friday afternoon. Speaking to reporters outside a home in the Long Island town of Massapequa, Harrison declined to offer more details. He said more information would be provided at a press conference later at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Friday.

Citing law enforcement officials, NBC identified the suspect as Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect from Massapequa, a 20-minute drive from Gilgo Beach. The New York Times, citing an unnamed official, also named Heuermann. CNN, citing a bail application provided by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, reported Heuermann will be charged with six murder counts connected with the deaths of three women.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Country Sheriff's Office declined to comment on reports naming a suspect in the case. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office did not respond to requests for comment. Some bodies were found wrapped in burlap bags, and five of the victims were identified as missing prostitutes who had advertised for clients online, including on Craigslist, police have said.

The remains were linked to nine women, one man and a toddler girl. Police have said that one person might be responsible for all the murders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
3
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
4
MEIL, Chinese BYD seek govt approval to set up USD 1 bn EV facility in Telangana

MEIL, Chinese BYD seek govt approval to set up USD 1 bn EV facility in Telan...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023