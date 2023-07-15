Suspect in decade-old murders on New York's Long Island in custody

A man has been arrested in connection with serial killings in New York more than a decade ago that targeted sex workers and others whose bodies were found strewn near a Long Island beach, police said on Friday. Eleven sets of human remains were found in 2010 and 2011 along an isolated stretch of Gilgo Beach on an Atlantic barrier island about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of New York City. The killings drew national attention.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said a male suspect was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in Midtown Manhattan. He did not identify the suspect but said a grand jury was expected to hand down an indictment on Friday afternoon. Speaking to reporters outside a home in the Long Island town of Massapequa, Harrison declined to offer more details. He said more information would be provided at a press conference later at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Friday.

Citing law enforcement officials, NBC identified the suspect as Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect from Massapequa, a 20-minute drive from Gilgo Beach. The New York Times, citing an unnamed official, also named Heuermann. CNN, citing a bail application provided by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, reported Heuermann will be charged with six murder counts connected with the deaths of three women.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk Country Sheriff's Office declined to comment on reports naming a suspect in the case. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office did not respond to requests for comment. Some bodies were found wrapped in burlap bags, and five of the victims were identified as missing prostitutes who had advertised for clients online, including on Craigslist, police have said.

The remains were linked to nine women, one man and a toddler girl. Police have said that one person might be responsible for all the murders.

