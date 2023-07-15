Left Menu

Belarus says it has reached agreement with Wagner to train its military

Belarus said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Russia's Wagner group to train its troops in the near term.

The defence ministry and "company's management have developed a roadmap for the near future for training and transfer of experience between units of different branches of the armed forces," according to a statement published by the ministry,

The ministry provided no further details but said it would continue to keep the public informed "about the upcoming work."

