Blinken and Saudi foreign minister affirm commitment to end Sudan conflict
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan affirmed a shared commitment to end the conflict in Sudan and meet humanitarian needs during a call on Friday, the State Department said.
Fighting that broke out on April 15 has driven civilians out of the wider capital region - consisting of the cities of Khartoum, Bahri, and Omdurman - and triggered ethnically motivated attacks in the Darfur region.
Regional and international mediation efforts have so far failed to end the fighting.
