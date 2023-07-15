Left Menu

US Virgin Islands demands $190 mln from JPMorgan in Epstein case

Friday's letter marks the first time the U.S. Virgin Islands has put a dollar figure on any sum it wants JPMorgan to pay for relationship with Epstein. The territory wants JPMorgan held liable for providing banking services to Epstein from 1998 to 2013, enabling him to pay his victims, and ignoring internal warnings and other red flags because it valued him as a wealthy client.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2023 03:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 03:14 IST
US Virgin Islands demands $190 mln from JPMorgan in Epstein case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Virgin Islands said it wants JPMorgan Chase to pay at least $190 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. bank of ignoring the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. In a Friday filing in federal court in Manhattan, the territory said it wants JPMorgan to pay a $150 million civil fine, and give up at least $40 million from its 15-year relationship with Epstein.

It also wants JPMorgan to pay compensatory damages suffered by Epstein's victims, as well as punitive damages. A large payout is appropriate because JPMorgan "lacked the economic incentive and motivation to place compliance with the law and prevention of trafficking ahead of its own profits," the territory's lawyer said in the filing.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Friday's letter marks the first time the U.S. Virgin Islands has put a dollar figure on any sum it wants JPMorgan to pay for relationship with Epstein.

The territory wants JPMorgan held liable for providing banking services to Epstein from 1998 to 2013, enabling him to pay his victims, and ignoring internal warnings and other red flags because it valued him as a wealthy client. Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019, had owned two neighboring islands within the territory, including one that authorities said he bought to keep people from spying on him as he sexually abused young women and girls on the other.

A trial is scheduled for Oct. 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
3
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
4
Dutch civil servants told not to AliExpress, WeChat over espionage fears -NOS

Dutch civil servants told not to AliExpress, WeChat over espionage fears -NO...

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023