DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sep. 28

This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events

MONDAY, JULY 17 ** NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues Empire State Manufacturing Survey for July - 1230 GMT

** FRANKFURT - ECB board member Frank Elderson to chair Session 2 "A longer-term view – potential structural changes ahead" at 9th ECB conference on central, eastern and south-eastern European (CESEE) countries "Changing geopolitical landscape – economic implications for central, eastern and south-eastern Europe" in Frankfurt, Germany – 1215 GMT. ** FRANKFURT - Member of the ECB's Executive Board Philip R. Lane to chair Session 1 "Macroeconomic policy challenges amid a changing geopolitical landscape" at 9th ECB conference on central, eastern and south-eastern European (CESEE) countries "Changing geopolitical landscape – economic implications for central, eastern and south-eastern Europe" in Frankfurt, Germany – 0830 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded welcome address by President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde at 9th ECB conference on central, eastern and south-eastern European (CESEE) countries "Changing geopolitical landscape – economic implications for central, eastern and south-eastern Europe" in Frankfurt, Germany – 0815 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 18

** WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve issues Industrial Production for June - 1315 GMT ** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Fair Lending Practices" before the National Fair Housing Alliance 2023 National Conference - 1400 GMT.

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Division of Supervision and Regulation Director Michael Gibson testifies on "Climate Risk" before the House Financial Services subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy - 1400 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

LONDON - Bank of England's Deputy Governor, Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden gives a speech on quantitative tightening, chaired by Money Macro and Finance Society – 1600 GMT. THURSDAY, JULY 20

** PHILADELPHIA – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July - 1230 GMT ** SEVILLE - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calviño speaks at Europa Forum, Tribuna de Andalucía - 0730 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July – 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26) WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of bbbbCanada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its July 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28) TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 15 and 16 - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its July 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT MONDAY, AUGUST 7

** ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcoming and closing remarks before a FedListens event, "Transitioning to the Post-Pandemic Economy - 1230 GMT. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 25-26, 2023 - 1800 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 17 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 HAMAR, Norway - Norges Bank Deputy Governor Oystein Borsum and the executive director for monetary policy of Norway's central bank, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, will give lectures for the bank's regional network in Region Inland. – 0700 GMT TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August – 1230 GMT WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1400 GMT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

CALGARY, Canada – Speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem at Calgary Chamber of Commerce – 1830 GMT. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Sept. 20)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting where the executive board makes decisions that include about the key interest rate – 0700 GMT. OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its September 6 rate decision - 1730 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Executive Board's monetary policy decisions, including that on the key interest rate, are published together with the September 2023 monetary policy report – 0730 GMT. BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Sept. 22) FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

OSLO - Speech by Governor of Norges Bank Ida Wolden Bache to Norges Bank's Regional Network Sor – 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jul. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt

