Left Menu

US: Authorities respond to North Dakota shooting

PTI | Fargo | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:14 IST
US: Authorities respond to North Dakota shooting
  • Country:
  • United States

Federal, state and local authorities responded to a shooting in Fargo, North Dakota, that a witness described as a man opening fire on police.

Fargo police termed it a "critical incident," but did not disclose any details or whether anyone had been shot. Within hours, a hospital reported receiving patients, and law enforcement agencies across the region posted sympathies for Fargo police on social media.

Sanford Medical Center Fargo spokesperson Paul Heinert said in an email that the hospital "did receive patients stemming from today's shooting incident in Fargo." He said updates on their conditions would come from the Fargo Police Department.

Surveillance video provided by Fargo resident Allison Carlson captured the rapid sounds of gunfire lasting just seconds.

Chenoa Peterson said she was driving by the area with her 22-year-old daughter when a man pulled out a gun and began firing at police.

"He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I'm like Oh my God! He's shooting!'" she said.

Peterson's first instinct was to pull over and try to help, but her daughter convinced her to leave. "It's weird knowing that if you were 10 seconds earlier you could have been in that," she said.

Bo Thi was working alone at a nail salon near where police reported the shooting when she heard what sounded like fireworks or a motorcycle backfiring. She said gunshots didn't cross her mind at the time.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with federal, state and local law enforcement in response to a "shooting incident" but provided no details of what happened.

Police have said there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

Police said in social media updates that about 3.2 km away from the incident, they were asking some residents to evacuate as they continued to investigate and gather evidence. They urged people to stay clear of the large law enforcement presence.

Police and other local agencies across the region posted their sympathies for Fargo police on Facebook.

"Thinking of our brothers and sisters in Fargo," read a post from the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police.

"Please keep the blue lights shining to show our support of not only our local law enforcement but also those affected by today's events!" read a post from the Glenwood Fire Department in Minnesota.

Police have said they planned to release more details later on the shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023