Left Menu

Florida woman gets 6 years in prison for attacking officers during the US Capitol attack

She also joined a group that pushed officers down some stairs, authorities said.More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach, according to officials.More than 350 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:15 IST
Florida woman gets 6 years in prison for attacking officers during the US Capitol attack
  • Country:
  • United States

A Florida woman was sentenced to six years in federal prison for attacking police officers during the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey (54), of Spring Hill, Florida, was sentenced in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records.

She was found guilty in January of seven felony charges, including three counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, three counts of civil disorder and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Southard-Rumsey was arrested in June 2021.

According to court documents, Southard-Rumsey joined with others in objecting to Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump.

A mob stormed the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over Trump, a Republican, authorities have said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Southard-Rumsey amplified calls for revolution on social media and worked with others on a declaration calling for the abolition of the Democratic Party and the institution of a new government.

On the day of the Capitol attack, Southard-Rumsey uploaded a photograph of herself at the east plaza to Facebook and then broadcasted a live video of herself, the complaint states.

Southard-Rumsey was part of a large group that broke through police barricades, prosecutors said.

At one point, she grabbed an officer's riot shield and then later pushed an officer with a flagpole, causing him to fall and hit his head, officials said. She also joined a group that pushed officers down some stairs, authorities said.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach, according to officials.

More than 350 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023