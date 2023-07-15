Seeing Indian contingent in Bastille Day parade was wonderful: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described his visit to France as a "memorable one" and said that seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the Bastille Day parade was wonderful.

Modi is in France on a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May India-France friendship continue to soar!" Modi tweeted, along with photographs of the parade.

Earlier in the day, Modi joined Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations.

Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast along with French jets.

India and France on Friday said they were exploring possibilities for co-development and co-production of key military platforms, including for the benefit of friendly countries, as they unveiled a 25-year roadmap to deepen their strategic partnership.

After wide-ranging talks between Modi and Macron, the two sides came out with the 'India-France Indo-Pacific Roadmap' and asserted that they believe in a free, open, inclusive, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

Modi and Macron also addressed the CEOs Forum where the prime minister highlighted the ongoing economic reforms in India and urged the French business leaders to harness opportunities that the country offers.

The Forum consisted of 16 CEOs from the French side and 24 from the Indian side in diverse sectors, including aviation, manufacturing, defence, technology, and energy, among others, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

He also announced that India would open a new Consulate in the port town of Marseilles.

