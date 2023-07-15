Left Menu

Mumbai: Inspector, constable held for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe

They threatened him that he will have to face legal action in the case filed against him if he did not pay money to them, the ACB official said.The deal was later finalised at Rs 11 lakh, he said.Fed up with their demand, the complainant approached the ACB last week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:42 IST
Mumbai: Inspector, constable held for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a police inspector and a constable in Mumbai for accepting a bribe of Rs two lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The duo posted at the Mulund police station was arrested on Friday, he said. ''The inspector and the constable demanded Rs 25 lakh from a man against whom a case was registered. They threatened him that he will have to face legal action in the case filed against him if he did not pay money to them,'' the ACB official said.

The deal was later finalised at Rs 11 lakh, he said.

''Fed up with their demand, the complainant approached the ACB last week. Acting on his complaint, the agency laid a trap and caught the two police personnel while accepting the first instalment of Rs two lakh as a bribe,'' he said.

They were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and investigation into the case is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023