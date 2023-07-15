Left Menu

19-year-old woman gang-raped in MP, victim attempts suicide after incident; 3 out of 4 accused detained

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four persons in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, after which the victim tried to end her life, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Datia | Updated: 15-07-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 12:26 IST
19-year-old woman gang-raped in MP, victim attempts suicide after incident; 3 out of 4 accused detained
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four persons in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, after which the victim tried to end her life, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in an area located under the Unav police station limits, and the police have so far detained three out of four accused, they said. A complaint was lodged by the woman's younger sister. ''The complainant said she and her elder sister were abducted by four persons. The accused took them to a house, where they raped her elder sister,'' Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said.

Following the incident, the victim and her younger sister returned home, where the victim tried to commit suicide, he said. The woman was later admitted to a hospital in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Sharma said. As per the First Information Report (FIR), the accused also sexually abused the complainant, he said.

The Unav police detained three accused involved in the crime and a search for the remaining one is underway, he said, adding that the age of the accused trio is being ascertained.

After the incident, a large number of people staged a protest at the police station, following which the police registered a case.

The people were pacified and a copy of the FIR was given to them, he said. The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 D (gangrape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 342 (wrongful confinement) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The incident occurred on the home turf of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who represents Datia Assembly constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

