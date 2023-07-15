Left Menu

Maha: Four injure security guard as he stops them from hitting dog

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case after a security guard was injured by four men when he stopped them from beating a dog, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-07-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 12:36 IST
Maha: Four injure security guard as he stops them from hitting dog
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case after a security guard was injured by four men when he stopped them from beating a dog, an official said on Saturday. The security guard was on night duty with another watchman at the main entrance of a company in Turbhe MIDC when he was attacked, he said.

The official said four men showed up near the main gate around 5 am on Wednesday, prompting a dog kept by the company for security to bark at them. The four then caught hold of the dog and started beating it with iron rods, said the station house officer at Turbhe police station citing the complaint.

The two security guards rushed towards the four and prevented them from hitting the dog. As the dog kept barking despite the four retreating, one of them picked a stone and hurled it towards the main gate and fled. The stone hit one of the security guards in the forehead, injuring him.

The guard was admitted to a hospital where police recorded his statement. “A case has been registered against four unidentified persons. We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the miscreants. No arrests have been made,” the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023