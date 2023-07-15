PWD working on war footing to ensure roads return to normalcy as soon as possible: Atishi
- Country:
- India
Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday said the Public Works Department (PWD) has started pumping out water, cleaning roads and opening them up for traffic movement in view of a fall in the Yamuna water level.
The PWD minister also said that the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Bhairon Marg have been opened for vehicular traffic.
After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, the swollen Yamuna on Saturday morning followed a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour.
However, it was still flowing more than two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
''As water levels in Yamuna have started receding, PWD has started pumping out the water, cleaning the roads and opening them up for traffic. ISBT and Bhairon Marg are open for traffic now,'' Atishi tweeted.
She also said the PWD was working on war footing to ensure that roads and traffic return to normalcy as soon as possible.
Earlier in the day, Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi was showing a receding trend and heavy rainfall is not expected in the city or the higher reaches anytime soon.
The situation in the national capital's flooded areas is also improving, Kumar said during a press conference here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Ashwani Kumar
- Yamuna
- Atishi
- Divisional
- Bhairon Marg
- Kumar
ALSO READ
Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets finance, revenue
Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets Finance, Revenue, Planning departments
Delhi Minister Atishi to hold additional charge of Finance, Planning, Revenue depts; LG approves proposal for cabinet reshuffle: Officials.
Power Minister Atishi writes to new DERC chairman, requests him to take oath on July 3 or 4
IIM-A training aims to enable MCD school principals to establish world-class education model: Delhi Education Minister Atishi