Left Menu

PWD working on war footing to ensure roads return to normalcy as soon as possible: Atishi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 13:54 IST
PWD working on war footing to ensure roads return to normalcy as soon as possible: Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday said the Public Works Department (PWD) has started pumping out water, cleaning roads and opening them up for traffic movement in view of a fall in the Yamuna water level.

The PWD minister also said that the Kashmiri Gate ISBT and Bhairon Marg have been opened for vehicular traffic.

After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi close to it, the swollen Yamuna on Saturday morning followed a downward trend, albeit at a slow pace of a few centimetres per hour.

However, it was still flowing more than two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

''As water levels in Yamuna have started receding, PWD has started pumping out the water, cleaning the roads and opening them up for traffic. ISBT and Bhairon Marg are open for traffic now,'' Atishi tweeted.

She also said the PWD was working on war footing to ensure that roads and traffic return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi was showing a receding trend and heavy rainfall is not expected in the city or the higher reaches anytime soon.

The situation in the national capital's flooded areas is also improving, Kumar said during a press conference here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023