Left Menu

Paraguay 'would love' more trade with China, but Taiwan better for development

Pena pledged during his election campaign to maintain more than six decades of relations with Taiwan despite pressure from Paraguay's agricultural sector, which wants to open up lucrative Chinese markets to soybeans and beef. Speaking to reporters, Pena said he was "fully committed" to Taiwan and happy with his meetings this week, which have included with President Tsai Ing-wen and Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 15:02 IST
Paraguay 'would love' more trade with China, but Taiwan better for development
Santiago Pena Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

Paraguay "would love" to do more trade with China, but Taiwan offers the best bet for moving the largely agricultural economy up the value chain, the country's president-elect Santiago Pena said on Saturday on a visit to Taipei.

Paraguay is the last South American country with formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. Honduras ended decades of ties in favour of Beijing this year, and only 13 countries now recognize Taiwan. Pena pledged during his election campaign to maintain more than six decades of relations with Taiwan despite pressure from Paraguay's agricultural sector, which wants to open up lucrative Chinese markets to soybeans and beef.

Speaking to reporters, Pena said he was "fully committed" to Taiwan and happy with his meetings this week, which have included President Tsai Ing-wen and Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua. "We have no constraints on doing trade with China. We would love to do more trade with the PRC," he said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

But Paraguay cannot rely on a single market, as a small country does not have the same negotiating clout as Brazil or the United States and does not want to be flooded with Chinese goods while only be able to export raw materials. "Paraguay is a powerhouse in food production, but still at a very early stage. We provide very low-value-added goods. Grains, soy, and beef," he said.

"We need to advance in giving more value added and for that, having a closer collaboration with Taiwan puts us closer on a path to developing an industrial sector than we would have if we had relations with China." Pena, who takes office on Aug. 15, said he did not know whether Tsai or Vice President William Lai, who is running to succeed her in Taiwan's January elections, would come to the ceremony, though added he would be delighted to receive either or both.

"I have no doubt it will be a large delegation, it will be a high-level delegation." If Lai, goes he would likely travel via the United States on what would officially be a stopover but would allow him to meet U.S. officials and discuss his policy priorities should he win the election. Lai leads in most opinion polls.

Taiwan's presidential office said that they were still in the planning stages of who would attend and would make an announcement once details were set.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023