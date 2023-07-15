Left Menu

Rajasthan: Main accused in Karauli murder case arrested

Police in Rajasthan's Karauli have arrested the main accused in the murder of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a well, a senior official said on Saturday.

The woman's body was found on Thursday. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Superintendent of Police, Karauli, Mamta Gupta said the main accused in the murder of the Dalit woman has been arrested and is being interrogated.

She said the woman's family members are refusing to accept the body.

Gupta had said on Friday that officials are in talks with the woman's family regarding compensation and other demands.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh met the woman's family members in Karauli and targeted the Congress government over the law and order situation in the state.

Congress MLA from Todabhim P R Meena reached the hospital in Karauli where the woman's body has been kept and met BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who is sitting on a dharna with the woman's family members.

The woman's family members are demanding strict action against the culprits and compensation.

The BJP has been targeting the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government over the issue.

Members of opposition parties had raised the matter in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday and demanded a response from the government.

