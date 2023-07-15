Pope approves Shanghai bishop but Vatican chides China for not consulting
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 16:11 IST
Pope Francis has approved the new bishop of Shanghai on mainland China but the Vatican chided Beijing for transferring him there without first consulting, in violation of bi-lateral accords.
A statement on Saturday said the pope had named Bishop Joseph Shen Bin to head the Shanghai diocese, a position that had been vacant for some time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vatican
- Beijing
- Shanghai
- China
- Pope Francis
- Bishop Joseph Shen Bin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope names Argentine bishop, author of kissing book, to top Vatican post
France protests: Beijing lodges complaint over attack on bus carrying Chinese tourists
Yellen's China visit aims at 'new normal' with Beijing
Beijing jabs in US-China tech fight with chip material export curbs
Beijing jabs in US-China tech fight with chip material export curbs