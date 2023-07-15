Left Menu

Putin discussed grain deal, African peace plan with S.Africa's Ramaphosa - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-07-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 17:30 IST
Putin discussed grain deal, African peace plan with S.Africa's Ramaphosa - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in which the two leaders discussed the Black Sea grain deal and an African peace initiative on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

On the grain deal, which expires on Monday, Putin reiterated to Ramaphosa that commitments to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertiliser exports had not yet been fulfilled, the Kremlin said.

 

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

