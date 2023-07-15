Left Menu

Nigerian drug peddler held in Faridabad, drugs worth Rs 25 lakh seized

The accused said he had bought the drugs from one of his Nigerian accomplices, whom our team is trying to nab, Singh said.Collins arrived in India from Nigeria three years ago and stayed as a tenant in Sector 31 here, the police said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 15-07-2023 17:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 17:45 IST
Nigerian drug peddler held in Faridabad, drugs worth Rs 25 lakh seized
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian drug peddler was arrested near the Sector 28 metro station here and drugs worth around Rs 25 lakh were seized from him, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Naveke Collins, was nabbed on Wednesday night following a tip-off that he would arrive near the metro station to deliver drugs to a customer, police spokesperson Sube Singh said. An FIR was registered against the accused under the NDPS act at the Sector 31 police station here and police took him on three days remand, Singh said.

During the three-day remand, drugs worth around Rs 25 lakh were recovered from his possession, including 36.51 grams of cocaine capsules, 28 grams of brown sugar, 12 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of methadone and 21 grams of MDMA capsules, the police said.

He was produced in a city court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody, they added. “The accused said he had bought the drugs from one of his Nigerian accomplices, whom our team is trying to nab,” Singh said.

Collins arrived in India from Nigeria three years ago and stayed as a tenant in Sector 31 here, the police said. Another NDPS case was registered against the accused in Himachal Pradesh in 2021, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023