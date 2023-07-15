Left Menu

Two held over filing of fake GST returns

They were getting issued fake GST numbers on the PAN cards of the citizens and causing huge losses to the government exchequer by claiming fake GST creditinput tax credit, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 17:54 IST
Two men were arrested for allegedly causing loss to the government by filing fake GST returns, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Balram Kumar Jha (28), a resident of Nangloi, and Anuj Kumar (23), a resident of Budh Vihar, they said.

A case was registered in which the complainant alleged that some unknown person has misused his PAN number for applying for GST. He said he is an advocate and had never applied for any GST, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that the complainant's Permanent Account Number (PAN) was used to create two fake GST firms. Details regarding the email IDs and mobile numbers connected with the alleged two fake firms were also analysed, they said.

Police identified location of the people involved and a raid was conducted at Rohini Sector-11 where a racket involved in creation of fake billing/invoicing for the purpose of obtaining GST input tax credit was found operating, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

Jha and Kumar were arrested and five smartphones and one laptop were seized, the DCP said.

The accused disclosed that they, along with their associates, were committing GST frauds by creating fake documents. They were getting issued fake GST numbers on the PAN cards of the citizens and causing huge losses to the government exchequer by claiming fake GST credit/input tax credit, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

