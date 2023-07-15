Left Menu

Kanwariya injured after being hit by taxi in southwest Delhi

There was a minor injury on his head and he was discharged after treatment, a senior police officer said.The vehicle, a black and yellow Omni taxi, was impounded and its driver Dalip Kumar 57, a resident of Rang Puri Pahadi in Vasant Kunj, was apprehended.The statement of the injured was recorded.

A 38-year-old Kanwariya was injured allegedly after a taxi hit him on the Vasant Vihar flyover in southwest Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, they received information at 12.38 am on Saturday about the accident on the flyover from Vasant Vihar to Mahipalpur.

Police rushed to the spot where the injured, identified as Dharmender Mewat in Haryana, was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. There was a minor injury on his head and he was discharged after treatment, a senior police officer said.

The vehicle, a black and yellow Omni taxi, was impounded and its driver Dalip Kumar (57), a resident of Rang Puri Pahadi in Vasant Kunj, was apprehended.

The statement of the injured was recorded. Action under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act is being taken, the officer added.

