Woman claims she wa duped into marriage by man who falsely claimed to be Hindu

A 20-year-old woman in Rajasthans Alwar district on Saturday accused a man of duping her into marriage by falsely claiming to be a Hindu and raping her, police said.The woman filed a complaint with Mahila Thana of Alwar against the man, Junaid, and a case was registered, they said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 18:48 IST
A 20-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Saturday accused a man of duping her into marriage by falsely claiming to be a Hindu and raping her, police said.

The woman filed a complaint with Mahila Thana of Alwar against the man, Junaid, and a case was registered, they said. Station House Officer Thana Tarachand said the woman alleged that the man had befriended her on social media after introducing himself as Rohit. They entered into a relationship and started living together after getting married.

The woman in her complaint said that she recently came to know that Rohit was a Muslim and his real name was Junaid, a resident of Kakrali village of Alwar. She claimed that the man has now married a Muslim woman in his village. In a video statement, the victim alleged that the man had raped her and also took Rs 8 lakh from her. The SHO said that the FIR was registered under relevant sections and the matter was being investigated.

