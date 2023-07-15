Left Menu

Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:05 IST
Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire is on the ninth floor of DCM building at Barakhamba Road, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023