Left Menu

Youth jailed for 20 years for raping minor in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:18 IST
Youth jailed for 20 years for raping minor in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Saturday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a minor in 2021.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court judge Salim Badra also slapped the convict with a fine of Rs 70,000.

The girl, aged 17 years and 10 months, was raped in May 2021 in Keshoraipatan town in Bundi district, where the convict, Yunus Pathan, was a tenant living in her neighbourhood, Public Prosecutor, POCSO court-I Rakesh Thakur said.

The minor survivor's father had lodged a complaint at the Keshoraipatan police station on May 28, 2021 and alleged that Pathan, who originally hails from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, lured his daughter who fled away with him taking Rs 10,000 cash, gold and silver jewellery, he said.

The police began a search operation for the minor girl and rescued her after 10 days from Nainwan town in Bundi district, where she was living with Yunus, he added.

On the basis of the girl's statements, the police included sections of rape under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act against Yunus and arrested him after medical examination of the survivor and initial investigation. He had been in jail under judicial custody since then, Thakur said.

The court acquitted another accused at whose house the minor stayed in Nainwan with Yunus.

Statements of 18 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 22 documents were produced before the court, PP Thakur added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets July 2023 security update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023