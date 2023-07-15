Left Menu

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 19:20 IST
Police officers asked to step up efforts to eradicate terror networks in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch
A senior police officer on Saturday called for efforts to be stepped up to eliminate terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir's twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, a spokesperson said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rajouri-Poonch Range) Mohd Haseeb Mughal chaired a high-level meeting, convened to conduct a comprehensive review of the ongoing anti-terror operations and oversee the functioning of the intelligence network in the twin districts, the spokesperson said.

The meeting was held at District Police Lines, Rajouri, and attended by officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Amritpal Singh and Vinay Sharma, his counterpart in Poonch.

Thirty-five people, including 26 soldiers, have been killed in eight terror attacks in the twin districts since October 2021.

Internal security, terrorism, issues related to the upcoming Muharram, Independence Day, Buddha Amarnath Yatra, deployment of forces on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway and review of the Village Defence Guards were discussed during the meeting.

The officers briefed the meeting about their field intelligence grid, security deployments and steps being taken to eradicate terror networks in their respective areas, the official said. Addressing the meeting, Mughal asked the officers to put in sincere efforts to eliminate the terror networks by adopting innovative intelligence collection and analysis mechanisms, besides strengthening human contacts.

''It was enjoined upon all the officers to maintain utmost level of alertness and operational readiness to meet any challenge and to ensure peaceful conduct of all upcoming events,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

