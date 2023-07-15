Left Menu

Threat calls to Gadkari: 2005 IISc Bengaluru terror attack convict brought to Nagpur as part of probe

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:00 IST
Threat calls to Gadkari: 2005 IISc Bengaluru terror attack convict brought to Nagpur as part of probe
Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeOfNG)
  • Country:
  • India

A man convicted in the 2005 terror attack on the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and serving his sentence in a jail in Belagavi was brought to Nagpur on Saturday in connection with threat and extortion calls made to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Afsar Pasha was arrested from prison in Karnataka and brought here on a production warrant in the evening, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.

The Nagpur police team had reached Balagavi on Thursday and his custody was obtained on Saturday after all legal formalities were completed, Kumar said.

A probe began after a threat and extortion call seeking Rs 100 crore was received on January 14 this year at the Nagpur-based public relations office of Gadkari.

Another such call was received on March 21 and the probe zeroed in on Jayesh Pujari, a convict lodged in Belagavi jail in the southern state, police had said.

Pujari was brought to Nagpur on March 28 and two cases were registered against him under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code at Dhantoli police station.

As per police, the probe revealed a connection between Pujari and Afsar Pasha, who was involved in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was also convicted in a 2012 case for recruiting operatives for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023