Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

A fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.20 pm, following which seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire is on the ninth floor of DCM building at Barakhamba Road, they added.

