Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu hospitalised but okay, his office says

Netanyahu, at 73 the country's longest-serving leader, had complained of chest pain, was fully conscious en route to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer town, and walked into the emergency room, Israel's Channel 12 TV said. He was not undergoing sedation and no procedures were underway to declare him incapacitated, it added.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:35 IST
Israel's Netanyahu hospitalised but okay, his office says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was undergoing medical checks in an Israeli hospital on Saturday but was in good condition, his office said, with no indications of a potential handover of power. Netanyahu, at 73 the country's longest-serving leader, had complained of chest pain, was fully conscious en route to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer town, and walked into the emergency room, Israel's Channel 12 TV said.

He was not undergoing sedation and no procedures were underway to declare him incapacitated, it added. It was not immediately clear who might replace him in the event of an emergency succession.

First elected to top office in 1996 at the head of the conservative Likud party, Netanyahu has been both dynamic and polarising, leading a free-market revolution in Israel while distrustful of internationally-backed peacemaking with the Palestinians and talks to cap Iran's nuclear programme. He is in the grip of a domestic furore over his plan to overhaul the judiciary, which has set off unprecedented protests by Israelis worried for the future independence of the courts.

Netanyahu is himself no stranger to the docks, after being indicted in three corruption cases. He denies wrongdoing and has cast the trial as a politicised witch-hunt. Tel Hashomer is close to the coastal town of Caesarea, where Netanyahu has a private residence.

In early October, he took ill during the Jewish fast of Yom Kippur and was briefly hospitalised. Israel has been in the grip of a weekend heatwave. A brief statement from his office confirmed he was at Sheba and said he was in good condition undergoing medical assessment. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023