Three trucks torched in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:47 IST
Three empty trucks were set on fire in violence-hit Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Awang Sekmai in Sekmai police station area, they said.

The trucks, used for transporting LPG cylinders, were parked in an open field when they were torched, they said.

Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, police said, adding that it was not immediately clear why the trucks were set on fire.

Security forces tried to douse the blaze, but could not save the trucks, they said.

A case was filed in connection with the incident, police said.

More than 150 people lost their lives and several thousand were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

