Left Menu

Two girls drown in flash floods in J-K's Kathua

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 20:49 IST
Two girls drown in flash floods in J-K's Kathua
  • Country:
  • India

Two girls drowned and two were rescued after being caught in a flash flood while crossing a mountain stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, police said.

The girls were returning home after attending school in the remote Nangala-Machaddi area, Billawar SHO Jatinder Singh told PTI.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm when the four girls were swept away by a strong current following heavy rain while crossing a stream on their way home, he said.

A rescue operation was immediately launched, culminating in the recovery of the bodies of Monika Devi and Radha Devi -- both students of Class 6 -- and the rescue of two others, the officer said.

Singh said one of the rescued girls, Archana Devi, also a student of Class 6, was referred to the sub-district hospital in Billawar for treatment.

In a tweet, Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved families. ''Just now spoken to DC Kathua, Rakesh Minhas, after receiving the report about the unfortunate incident … My office is coordinating with the administration for all possible assistance. Meanwhile, parents, in general, are advised not to let their children venture out during inclement weather,'' he said. In another incident, a police officer said two people were trapped following a flash flood in a stream near Samroli in Udhampur district but were rescued by a joint team of police, Army, State Disaster Response Force and the Central Reserve Police Force.

In the border district of Poonch, heavy rain led to waterlogging in the Mendhar market, causing hardships to the people, especially shopkeepers.

The water entered many shops and also affected movement of traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023