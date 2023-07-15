Four civilians killed in RSF drone attack on hospital in Sudan's Omdurman - health ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-07-2023 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
At least four civilians were killed and four others injured in a drone attack by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that targeted a hospital in the city of Omdurman, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The attack came amid fighting between the country's army and the RSF that erupted in mid-April.
