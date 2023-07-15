Left Menu

7 members of family injured in house collapse in UP's Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:18 IST
Seven members of a family were injured after a dilapidated house collapsed in Ambedkar colony here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Loni border police station area on Friday night, Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Sewak said. The injured -- Maya (48), China (22), Karachi (20), daughter-in-law Reena (30), Ruhee (7), Prince (5), and Angraj (4) -- were rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi, he said.

Three members of the family were later shifted to Neuro hospital in east Delhi in critical condition, the SHO said.

The house was in dilapidated condition and it collapsed following heavy rains in the area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

