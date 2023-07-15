Doctor arrested for shooting video of woman student

A doctor pursuing post-graduation at the Government Medical College and Hospital here has been arrested for allegedly shooting video of a woman student when she was in the bathroom. The woman raised alarm after she noticed that the accused was filming her when she was taking a bath in her hostel room on Thursday night, said an official of Ajni police station.

The accused tried to flee from the spot but another student nabbed him. Subsequently, the woman student lodged a police complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykant Sagar said the accused was arrested under Indian Penal Code section 354 (voyeurism) and produced in a court on Saturday. He was granted bail by the court.

Further probe was on, the official added.

