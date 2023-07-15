Left Menu

Doctor arrested for shooting video of woman student

Subsequently, the woman student lodged a police complaint.Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykant Sagar said the accused was arrested under Indian Penal Code section 354 voyeurism and produced in a court on Saturday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 21:34 IST
Doctor arrested for shooting video of woman student
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor pursuing post-graduation at the Government Medical College and Hospital here has been arrested for allegedly shooting video of a woman student when she was in the bathroom. The woman raised alarm after she noticed that the accused was filming her when she was taking a bath in her hostel room on Thursday night, said an official of Ajni police station.

The accused tried to flee from the spot but another student nabbed him. Subsequently, the woman student lodged a police complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykant Sagar said the accused was arrested under Indian Penal Code section 354 (voyeurism) and produced in a court on Saturday. He was granted bail by the court.

Further probe was on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
3
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023